JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile » News

Motorcycles claw back market share from scooters on strong demand
Business Standard

Ducati launches Panigale V4 R in India for Rs 5 mn, will sell only 5 units

For bookings made before November 30 this year, deliveries will commence in the early part of the first quarter of 2019

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ducati Panigale V4R
Ducati Panigale V4R. Photo: @Ducati_India

Italian superbike maker Ducati Wednesday launched Panigale V4 R in India priced at Rs 5.187 million (ex-showroom). 

The new model would be limited to just five units in India and bookings for the motorcycle are now open across all Ducati dealerships in the country, Ducati said in a statement. 

For bookings made before November 30 this year, deliveries will commence in the early part of the first quarter of 2019. For all bookings post-November, deliveries will begin in the second quarter of next year, it added. 

"After the overwhelming response of Panigale V4 in India, we are confident that the Panigale V4 R will disrupt the racing and riding experience of biking enthusiasts in India," Ducati Managing Director Sergi Canovas said.

Merged with the essence of the Panigale V4 S and Ducati's racing DNA, Panigale V4 R is an ultimate road-legal race bike which will definitely set a new paradigm in the motorcycle industry, he added. 

Powered by a 998-cc engine, the Panigale V4 R features a race-grade suspension with mechanical adjustment and an aluminium swingarm with an adjustable four-position axle.

Ducati has dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, November 21 2018. 15:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements