Ducati launches Panigale V4 R in India for Rs 5 mn, will sell only 5 units

Italian superbike maker Wednesday launched in India priced at Rs 5.187 million (ex-showroom).

The new model would be limited to just five units in India and bookings for the motorcycle are now open across all dealerships in the country, said in a statement.

For bookings made before November 30 this year, deliveries will commence in the early part of the first quarter of 2019. For all bookings post-November, deliveries will begin in the second quarter of next year, it added.

"After the overwhelming response of Panigale V4 in India, we are confident that the will disrupt the racing and riding experience of biking enthusiasts in India," Ducati Managing Director Sergi Canovas said.

Merged with the essence of the Panigale V4 S and Ducati's racing DNA, is an ultimate road-legal race bike which will definitely set a new paradigm in the motorcycle industry, he added.

Powered by a 998-cc engine, the Panigale V4 R features a race-grade suspension with mechanical adjustment and an aluminium swingarm with an adjustable four-position axle.

Ducati has dealerships in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Kolkata and Chennai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)