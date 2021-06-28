Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor aims to sell 4 million cars in 2025

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's top pickup truck maker is targeting sales of 4 million vehicles a year in 2025, Chairman Wei Jianjun said on Monday.

Great Wall, which sold 1.1 million cars last year, aims for 80% of its annual sales in 2025 to be new energy vehicles, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Baoding-based Great Wall is building a car plant in China with BMW for electric vehicles.

Great Wall's revenue is forecast to reach 600 billion yuan ($92.86 billion) in 2025, Wei said during a briefing on the company's strategy at its headquarters.

($1 = 6.4612 Chinese yuan renminbi)

