Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor aims to sell 4 million cars in 2025

-
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's top pickup truck maker Great Wall Motor is targeting sales of 4 million vehicles a year in 2025, Chairman Wei Jianjun said on Monday.
Great Wall, which sold 1.1 million cars last year, aims for 80% of its annual sales in 2025 to be new energy vehicles, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.
Baoding-based Great Wall is building a car plant in China with BMW for electric vehicles.
Great Wall's revenue is forecast to reach 600 billion yuan ($92.86 billion) in 2025, Wei said during a briefing on the company's strategy at its headquarters.
($1 = 6.4612 Chinese yuan renminbi)
