Chinese regulators call in Elon Musk's Tesla over customer complaints

Chinese government officials have met representatives from U.S. electric carmaker Tesla Inc over reports from consumers about battery fires, unexpected acceleration and failures in over-the-air software updates, according to a Chinese regulator.
China's State Administration for Market Regulation said in a social media post on Monday that its officials, along with those from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, Ministry of Emergency Management, Cyberspace Administration and Ministry of Transportation, had met Tesla "recently", without giving a date.
The officials urged Tesla to operate according to China's laws and protect customer rights, the regulator said.
Tesla is building Model 3 electric sedans and Model Y sport-utility vehicles at its Shanghai factory. It sold 15,484 China-made vehicles in January.
The industry ministry in May urged Tesla to ensure consistency in its China-made vehicles after some Chinese customers complained about less advanced computer chips in their cars.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Its shares were down around 0.5% in pre-market hours.
China, the world's biggest auto market, is pushing the industry to make more electric vehicles as it tries to reduce air pollution.
Sales of electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen-powered vehicles in China are forecast to rise to 20% of all new car sales by 2025 from just 5% now, the State Council said last year.
