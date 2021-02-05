Delhi government floats tender to set up 100 EV charging stations

The on Friday floated a tender to set up 100 charging stations for across the city.

The tender, which is one of the largest in the country for setting up charging stations, has been floated by the Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), Delhi Power minister Satyendar Jain said in a press conference.

Each station will have five charging points. The charging stations will be set up within one year, Jain said.

Under the electric vehicle policy of the launched in August last year, are targeted to comprise 25 per cent of the total vehicle registrations in the city.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)