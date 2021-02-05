Delhi government floats tender to set up 100 EV charging stations

-
The Delhi government on Friday floated a tender to set up 100 charging stations for electric vehicles across the city.
The tender, which is one of the largest in the country for setting up charging stations, has been floated by the Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), Delhi Power minister Satyendar Jain said in a press conference.
Each station will have five charging points. The charging stations will be set up within one year, Jain said.
Under the electric vehicle policy of the Delhi government launched in August last year, electric vehicles are targeted to comprise 25 per cent of the total vehicle registrations in the city.
