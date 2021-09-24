Eccentric Engine launches a virtual concierge for Nissan Magnite

Checking out every detail of a newly launched car or SUV model from the comfort of your living room at the click of the mouse is something car buyers are now used to for some time. Thanks to the 3D visualisation the websites offer.

But imagine moving a step further and being assisted by a sales manager virtually on a real time basis and taking the purchase decision to its last leg!

That's the promise Eccentric Engine's Concierge makes. With the virtual sales advisor it is possible to not only check out the car from every possible angle but also initiate the purchasing process, figuring out the resale value of the existing model and even choosing the requisite finance option.

Concierge claims to be the first-of-its-kind platform with embedded native experience by any automotive company globally.

The Mumbai-based a technology incubator and a pioneer of automotive visualization in India,launched the solution for Magnite on Friday.

"This is the first 3D enabled live commerce for the automotive industry in the world. There is no such precedence. We want to make it a norm for any car and even two wheelers and commercial vehicle purchase," Varun Shah, co-founder Eccentric told Business Standard.

A usual car buying process in India includes 28 touch-points, out of which 17 to 20 have already been digitised by most carmakers. Processes like selecting financing options and related documentation will be digitalised in future, according to Deloitte's latest Global State of Consumer Tracker survey.

The Concierge will allow customers with real-time personalised product expert interaction that provides information about the vehicle, answer product and ownership related queries, variant suggestions, financing and exchange value options, virtual test drives as well as booking the car online.

The virtual sales manager's concept is based on live commerce (a form of online shopping where customers can shop during live video streaming of events) is common in FMCG. It's unheard of in the automobile industry as automobiles are a highly emotive product that involves multiple layers of decision making, says Shah. The Concierge is an amalgamation of live commerce and real time 3D.

Even though people do explore the car online, the final purchase is made at the dealership. The time span when a person checks out a model online to when he or she actually purchases it ranges from 5 to 50 days.

"That's the bottleneck we are looking to address. We want to crunch this to around 10 minutes," said Shah. The idea is to get an online sales assistant to help the potential buyer address all the additional queries he may have after zeroing in on a model.

According to Rakesh Srivastava, managing director, Motor India, the pandemic has challenged the traditional way of customer engagement. "The virtual sales advisor is the way forward towards transparent, flexible and convenient buying experience with an expert online advisor for enriching the journey of owning a vehicle.”

How Concierge works

While browsing through the website of a car company, if the visitor appears to be very engaged while exploring a model – checking out a particular feature of the car, change the colour of the model a few times, the website senses there is a need for a live consultation and offers live consultation with an expert.

The expert could be from the call centre or from the dealership. He is well equipped and trained to field all kinds of queries. Nissan is the first company to have used Concierge. Other auto companies are also likely to partner with Eccentric Engine for the same in the coming quarters, said Shah. Plans are also afoot to partner with carmakers outside India for it, he added.

Eccentric Engine counts Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar, Citroen, Tata Motors, MG Motors among others as its partners to which it is offering the 3D visualisation solution.