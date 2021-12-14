EeVe India unveils Soul EV, announces Rs 1,000 cr investment in next 2 yrs

-
Bharat’s Group-owned EeVe India on Tuesday unveiled its first high-speed electric scooter, EeVe SOUL. Aiming to capture 10 per cent of India’s electric vehicle market within the next five years, the EV maker announced plan to invest up to Rs 1,000 crore during the next two years towards R&D, developing new products in electric mobility solutions, improving existing manufacturing facilities, setting up charging infrastructure, localising parts, expanding networks and engaging in brand building.
“We have a legacy of 80 years in the mobility industry with the largest state-of-the-art operational manufacturing plant in the country. Last fiscal, we sold 15, 000 units of our low-speed models and are confident of achieving the target of another 50,000 units in the next two years. For this, we are working on strengthening and expanding our network system from existing 150 dealers and sub-dealers to 300 and mark our pan-India presence,” said Harsh Vardhan Didwania, Co-Founder & Director, EeVe India.
Eeve India said its SOUL electric scooter will hit the roads from this New Year. According to the company, the SOUL is a fully loaded high-speed electric scooter with a top speed of 60 kmph, and a range of over 120 km in a single charge. It is an Internet of Things enabled (IoT-enabled) scooter with features like anti-theft lock system, GPS navigation, USB port, keyless experience, reverse mode, central braking system, geo-tagging and geo-fencing.
“The recent disruption due to environmental compulsions, awareness and economic viability, the EV segment is set out for a complete transformation. So, as a company, we feel this is absolutely the right time for us to take a big stride forward, and drive the change to stay ahead of the curve," Harsh Vardhan Didwania added.
Powered by advanced Lithium Ferrous Phosphate (LFP) swappable and detachable batteries, the scooter will take around 3-4 hours to charge from 0-100 per cent and will have a top speed of 60 kmph – according to the company. The EeVe SOUL will come with a three-year warranty.
