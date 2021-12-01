General Motors partners with POSCO to build NA battery materials plant

-
ALSO READ
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
Apple's talks with Chinese battery makers CATL, BYD mostly stalled: Report
Steelmaker POSCO reports highest-ever quarterly operating profit in Q3
This battery idea from 1970s could help EVs take lead in auto industry
Battery giants face skills gap that could jam electric highway
General Motors Co said Wednesday it plans to form a joint venture with South Korea’s POSCO to build a battery cathode materials plant in North America by 2024.
The move comes as GM is ramping up electric vehicle production and vowing to shift more of its supply chain to North America.
GM did not disclose the planned investment or size of the facility but said it could announce a location in early 2022. GM has said it plans to end the sale of light duty internal combustion vehicles by 2035.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor