Hyundai India's November sales dip 24.2% YoY on semiconductor shortage

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor India, the second largest passenger vehicle maker by sales, said its domestic sales fell by 24.2 per cent year on year to 37,001 units in November, due to the on-going semiconductor shortage. The company’s exports during the month also dropped 4.7 per cent year-on-year to 9909 units, it said.

“The sales in November have been affected on account of the ongoing situation. Hyundai Motor India will continue to make all efforts to mitigate the situation,” the company said in a statement.

First Published: Wed, December 01 2021. 13:44 IST

