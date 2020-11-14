General Motors recalling nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs worldwide for fire risks

-
ALSO READ
GM plans $2 billion investment to build electric vehicles in Tennessee
GM recalling nearly 69,000 Bolt electric cars worldwide due to fire risk
Cheaper electric cars may help oil firms to green their businesses faster
GM will repay $28 million to Ohio in tax incentives after closing plant
Most Indians could consider buying Electric Vehicles by 2022: Report
By Ben Klayman and David Shepardson
DETROIT/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - General Motors Co
The recall is for 2017-2019 model year Chevrolet Bolt EVs with high voltage batteries produced at LG Chem Ltd's <051910.KS> Ochang, South Korean facility.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) last month opened a preliminary investigation into the Bolt EVs after reports of three Bolts catching fire.
GM said the vehicles pose a fire risk when charged to full, or nearly full capacity. The Detroit automaker said it had developed software that will limit vehicle charging to 90% of full capacity to mitigate the risk, while it determines the appropriate final repair.
"We're working together around the clock to deploy a final remedy as soon as possible after the first of the year," Jesse Ortega, executive chief engineer for the Chevrolet Bolt EV, told reporters on a conference call.
LG Chem said in a statement; "We will cooperate with GM and sincerely proceed with an investigation to identify the exact cause of fire."
NHTSA said Bolt owners "should park their cars outside and away from homes until their vehicles have been repaired, due to a new recall for the risk of fire."
The recall includes 50,932 U.S. Bolt vehicles.
Smoke inhalation injuries were reported in a March 2019 incident in Belmont, Massachusetts. A Bolt caught fire in the driveway and the owner said strong fumes permeated the home during a three-hour fire requiring professional cleaning. The owners also reported they suffered headaches from contact with the smoke.
Dealerships will update the vehicle's battery software beginning next week.
Other electric vehicles have faced fire risk recalls.
Last month, Hyundai Motor Co <005380.KS> issued a recall for nearly 77,000 Kona EVs worldwide, saying possible defects in battery cells increased the risk of a short circuit or fire.
The affected vehicles in Hyundai's recall also use LG Chem battery cells, produced in the supplier's factory in Nanjing, China.
LG Chem denied any cell defects but said it was working with Hyundai.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit and David Shepardson in Washington; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in SEOUL; Editing by Chris Reese, David Gregorio, Richard Chang and Tom Brown)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor