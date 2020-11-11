Japan's Honda says will be first to mass-produce level 3 autonomous cars

-
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Honda Motor Co on Wednesday said it will be the world's first automaker to mass produce level 3 autonomous cars that will allow drivers to let their vehicles navigate congested expressway traffic.
"Honda is planning to launch sales of a Honda Legend (luxury sedan) equipped with the newly approved automated driving equipment before the end" of March 21, Honda said in a press release.
Japan's government earlier in the day awarded a safety certification to Honda's autonomous "Traffic Jam Pilot" driving technology.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
