Japan's Honda says will be first to mass-produce level 3 autonomous cars

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Motor Co on Wednesday said it will be the world's first automaker to mass produce level 3 autonomous cars that will allow drivers to let their vehicles navigate congested expressway traffic.

" is planning to launch sales of a Legend (luxury sedan) equipped with the newly approved automated driving equipment before the end" of March 21, Honda said in a press release.

Japan's government earlier in the day awarded a safety certification to Honda's autonomous "Traffic Jam Pilot" driving technology.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

