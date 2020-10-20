GM plans $2 billion investment to build electric vehicles in Tennessee

-
ALSO READ
China's Great Wall Motors hopeful of hearing soon from India on clearances
GM CEO Mary Barra moves to remake US automaker for an all-EV future
GM will repay $28 million to Ohio in tax incentives after closing plant
General Motors posts smaller-than-expected Covid-19 hit in second quarter
Beijing Autoshow: Great Wall to boost overseas sales to ease overall drop
-
General Motors Co said on Tuesday it will invest $2 billion to convert its Spring Hill, Tennessee, factory to produce electric vehicles, starting with the new Cadillac Lyriq, alongside existing combustion-engine Cadillacs.
Spring Hill will be GM's third US electric vehicle factory, along with existing plants in Detroit and Orion Township, Michigan. The Tennessee plant was built in 1990 as the exclusive source for GM's now-defunct Saturn brand.
The Cadillac Lyriq crossover is slated to go into production in Spring Hill in late 2022, according to Auto Forecast Solutions (AFS), which tracks industry production plans.
AFS said it expects some electric vehicle production will be announced at a later date for a factory in Mexico.
Among additional investments, GM on Tuesday said it will spend $32 million at its truck plant in Flint, Michigan, to increase production of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickups.GM will spend $100 million to shift production of the redesigned GMC Acadia crossover from Spring Hill to a plant near Lansing, Michigan.
Spring Hill will continue to build the gas-engine Cadillac XT5 and XT6 crossovers. The plant also will build other future electric vehicles in addition to the Lyriq.
The automaker's plans for investing in US factories comes with two weeks left in the US presidential election campaign.
President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are competing for support from auto workers in Midwestern swing states.GM Chief Executive Mary Barra has outlined plans to invest $20 billion by 2025 in new electric vehicles and battery technology.
The automaker is spending $2.2 billion to overhaul and retool its Detroit-Hamtramck factory to build a GMC Hummer EV electric pickup truck in late 2021, followed by an automated robotaxi and other electric vehicles.GM builds its electric Chevrolet Bolt at a large assembly plant north of Detroit.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU