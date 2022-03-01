Hero Electric unveils new two-wheeler model, set to launch in next quarter

-
Hero Electric on Tuesday unveiled a new two-wheeler Hero Eddy for the domestic market.
The electric scooter is easy to manoeuver product that strikes a perfect balance between technology and convenience to fulfil the need for short-distance commutes to next-door coffee shops, golf courses and gymnasium etc, the company said in a statement.
Hero Eddy comes with features like find my bike, large boot space, follow me headlamps and reverse mode.
The electric scooter comes in two colours - yellow and light blue -- and would not require any license or registration.
Hero Electric plans to launch the product in the next quarter.
We at Hero are thrilled to announce our upcoming product Hero Eddy that will have an overwhelming on-road presence, combining smart features and stylish looks. The scooter is designed keeping in mind individual's conscious efforts to contribute towards carbon-free future combined with a hassle-free ride experience," Hero Electric MD Naveen Munjal noted.
The company is confident that Hero Eddy will make for a perfect alternate mobility choice, offering comfort and necessity, he added.
Hero Electric rolls out products from its Ludhiana-based manufacturing plant.
