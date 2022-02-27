Jeep Compass Trailhawk launched in India: Check price, specifications

India on Sunday launched the all new Compass Trailhawk in the country priced at an introductory price of Rs 30.72 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model is the off-road-focused version of the Compass and has been fine-tuned to provide the best blend of on-road and off-road ride comfort and handling.

It integrates premium interiors and adventure DNA optimally, Jeep India, which is part of the Stellantis group, said in a statement.

The bumpers on the model are different from those on the standard Jeep Compass, enabling superior approach and departure angles, the automaker said.

In addition to the usual features, the - Trailhawk comes with a "Rock" mode (AWD), it added.

The model's raised suspension allows it to wade in water up to 19 inches deep, making it ideal for off-roading in comparison to the Jeep Compass, the company said.

The Trailhawk comes with a 2-litre diesel powertrain which produces 170 hp and 350 NM. This engine comes mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

In 2022, Jeep India plans to have a portfolio of four nameplates, all of which will be locally produced or assembled.

Stellantis was formed by the merger of two global auto majors FCA and Groupe PSA.

