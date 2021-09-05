Hero opens booking for next batch of Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

-
Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Sunday announced opening of bookings for the next batch of Harley-Davidson adventure tourer bike 'Pan America' 1250 after the first lot completely sold out.
The company also said that the bookings for all the 13 existing models and the Sportster S are currently open, along with the expansion of customer touch-points and service centres for Harley Davidson.
Hero MotoCorp now has an expanded network of 14 full-fledged dealerships and seven authorised service centres across the country, exclusively for Harley-Davidson customers, it said in a release.
In October last year, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson announced a partnership for the Indian market. As per the licensing pact, HeroMotoCorp has taken over the exclusive distribution rights of the Harley-Davidson motorcycle, parts and merchandise in India after the iconic American motorcycle maker pulled out of the Indian market.
"The Pan America 1250 is one of the most anticipated motorcycles of 2021. Considering it is Harley-Davidson's first foray into the adventure-touring segment, the motorcycle has already generated immense excitement among customers. With the first shipment being completely sold out, it is truly heartwarming to see how the market has responded to the product, said Ravi Avalur, Head of premium segment business unit at Hero MotoCorp said.
The bookings are open for the next lot of 'Pan America' 1250 after the first batch of the bikes has been completely sold out, Hero MotoCorp said, adding that the new Harley-Davidson Sportster S will be the next model to be launched in India towards the end of the year.
Bookings for all the 13 existing models and the Sportster S are currently open, it said.
Taking yet another significant step forward in their journey together, Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have expanded the touchpoints for the customers in the country, said the release.
With the Harley-Davidson India dealer network now fully operational, our next objective is to resume the HOG (Harley Owners Group) events. We are gearing up for the next annual Rally to be held in Goa between February 3-5, 2022," he said.
