Honda hopes new Civic hatchback to be basis for more efficient cars

-
ALSO READ
Honda Cars domestic sales rise over two-fold to 11,319 units in January
Tesla raises price of variants of its Model Y, Model 3, Model S cars
Covid-19: Honda Cars advances maintenance shutdown of manufacturing plant
Honda Cars domestic sales dive 78% dip in May to 2,023 units over April
Automobile sales skid in May as coronavirus second wave bites hard
TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co unveiled its latest Civic hatchback designs on Thursday, with hopes that the all-new model will become a foundation for developing cars more efficiently.
The eleventh generation model of the Civic reflects Honda's company-wide initiative dubbed Honda Architecture, which is aimed to increase the efficiency of development and to expand parts-sharing for mass-produced cars.
Yosuke Sato, development leader for Japan's second biggest automaker, told reporters this month the company utilised Honda Architecture to increase efficiency when developing the Civic's engine compartment by integrating parts and arrangements for components such as an inlet air cooler.
"Successor car models will overall become more efficient," Sato said.
Honda said in 2019 that it expected to reduce the number of man-hours spent on developing mass-production models by 30% by 2025 to accelerate its research and development in new technologies such as electrification and autonomous driving.
Honda has sold more than 27 million Civic vehicles worldwide across 10 different generational models since it was introduced in 1972. The Civic is one of Honda's top-selling cars in the United states.
The new Civic will offer features such as advanced safety and driver-assistance technologies.
While the Civic will be offered with the choice of a continuously variable transmission or a six-speed manual transmission this time, the carmaker said it plans to roll-out hybrid and sporty type-R versions next year.
Sales of the new Civic will start this fall in Japan and the United States, the company said, with the price to be revealed in August.
(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Robert Birsel)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor