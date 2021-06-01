Honda Cars domestic sales dive 78% dip in May to 2,023 units over April

-
Honda Cars India on Tuesday reported a 78 per cent decline in its domestic sales to 2,032 units last month as compared to 9,072 units in April this year.
The company said it exported 385 units in May.
"Multiple state-wide lockdowns throughout the country to control the spike in COVID-19 infections in May 2021 impacted retail business. During last month, we also undertook extended maintenance-related shutdown of our factory leading to limited production but effectively breaking the chain amidst the high number of cases in north India," Honda Cars India Senior Vice President and Director (Marketing & Sales) Rajesh Goel said in a statement.
With the increase in the pace of vaccination and the declining cases, the company expects markets will open gradually allowing business continuity, he added.
Goel noted that the company's field teams were in constant touch with waiting for customers to facilitate their car purchases through digital mediums.
"We will closely monitor the on-ground situation with our dealer partners to understand the consumer sentiment and accordingly plan our production and supplies in coming months," he added.
