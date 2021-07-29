Honda upgrades connected features on 5th gen City with Google Assistant

-
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Thursday said it has upgraded the connected features list on the fifth generation City with the inclusion of Google Assistant.
The company said it has enhanced the Next-Gen Honda Connect platform by introducing Honda Action on Google.
The feature is an extension of integrated connected technology offered in the fifth generation Honda City which already comes with Alexa remote capability.
With the introduction of the Honda Action on Google, the 5th Gen City now works with Ok Google, the automaker said in a statement.
"Consumers are increasingly seeking products and solutions that make their life easier and cater to their on-the-go lifestyle in a seamless manner. As we celebrate the anniversary milestone of our successful 5th Gen Honda City, we are delighted to introduce voice-based Google Assistant interface with our Honda Connect platform which will offer convenience to stay connected with your car while performing daily routine activities," HCIL SVP and Director (Sales and Marketing) Rajesh Goel noted.
The Honda Action on Google offers ten voice-enabled features which can be executed via Google Assistant enabled devices like Google Nest Speakers, Android phones, etc.
This Action is also supported by iOS devices. These 10 features can be used with the text-based command functionality of Google as well.
Additionally, the newly introduced features in Honda Connect include valet alert, fuel log analysis, cost of maintenance analysis, and enhanced options for service products.
The platform has been developed keeping in mind customer's hyperactive lifestyle and their growing interaction with advanced technology, offering instant and seamless communication between the customer, car, his family, and Honda, the automaker noted.
Besides City, HCIL also sells models like Amaze, WR-V, and Jazz in the country.
