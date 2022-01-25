Hyundai Creta tops SUV exports from India in 2021 with 32,799 units

-
ALSO READ
Confident of retaining leadership position in SUV segment in 2022: Hyundai
Car review: The Kushaq looks to become lord of small SUVs in India
Festive push: Healthy sales expected despite Covid fears says Hyundai
Over two dozen new car and SUV models to hit the road in 2022
Why are SUVs catching the fancy of Indians?
Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said its model Creta has led the SUV exports from India in 2021 with dispatches of 32,799 units.
Overseas shipments of the model grew 26.17 per cent year-on-year over 2020 when it had dispatched 25 995 units.
In total, the automaker noted that it exported 42,238 SUVs last year.
"Ever since its global debut, Creta has been a runaway success in domestic and international markets alike. It has been successful in evoking aspirations and has stood the test of time by retaining customer appreciation, thereby playing a strategic role in Hyundai's Global SUV portfolio," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) MD & CEO Un Soo Kim said in a statement.
With Creta being the most exported SUV from India, it makes Hyundai one of the most loved SUV brands across the company's overseas markets as well, he added.
Besides Creta, the automaker exported 7,698 units of Venue and 1,741 units of Creta Grand (Alcazar).
Overall, HMIL registered cumulative exports of 1,30,380 units in 2021, achieving significant growth of 31.8 per cent over 2020 despite the constraints of global semiconductor crisis and intermittent lockdown in various global markets.
HMIL forms a critical part of Hyundai Motor Company's global export hub.
It currently exports to around 85 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia, and Asia Pacific.
The company has recently begun shipments of the new N Line and LPG variants of existing models in key markets such as South Africa and Peru, respectively.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor