Interest of dealers not independent of vehicle manufacturer: Supreme Court

-
ALSO READ
Nepal SC to form Bench on judges' seniority for dissolution hearing
Vehicle scrappage policy: Circular economy faces recycling scale hurdle
Policy vacuum speed breaker may slow down India's booming used car market
SC drops day's judicial work after paying homage to judge who died
SC gets 9 new judges, B V Nagarathna could be first woman CJI in 2027
The Supreme Court has set aside an order of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), which directed a car dealer to pay Rs 7.43 lakh compensation for deficiency of service over a misleading advertisement, saying the interest of the dealers is not independent of the vehicle manufacturer.
The complainant, who purchased a Ford Fiesta (Diesel) car from A B Motors Pvt Ltd, Dehradun, claimed that Ford India Pvt Ltd had published a misleading advertisement in newspapers claiming an average mileage of 31.4 km litre whereas the actual mileage was 15-16 km/litre.
He filed a complaint before the District Forum which was allowed and the manufacturer along with the dealer were directed to make a payment of Rs 7,43,200 to him upon the return of the vehicle. A sum of Rs 10,000 was also awarded towards costs.
Ford India filed an appeal before the State Commission which was dismissed. Later, the NCDRC allowed the revision petition.
Consequently, the dealers continued to be saddled with the liability of the direction issued by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum to pay the price of the car.
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the dealer against the NCDRC order which allowed the revision filed by the manufacturer of the vehicle in question.
A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian said the NCDRC has recorded a finding that the alleged misleading advertisement was issued on June 20, 2007, whereas the vehicle was purchased on March 9, 2007.
"Therefore, it was held that the consumer cannot be said to be misled by the advertisement.
"Since the interest of the Dealers is not independent of the Manufacturer of the vehicle, we find that the order passed by the Consumer Fora under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986 cannot be sustained against the Dealers, whose interest is common with the manufacturer of the vehicle, in fact derives from the manufacturer of the vehicles," the bench said.
The apex court, in its October 8 order, allowed the appeal file by the dealer and set aside the order passed by the Consumer Fora.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor