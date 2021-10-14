TVS rolls out 1 lakh units of BMW Motorrad 310cc series bikes from TN plant

-
ALSO READ
BMW Group offers complementary engine oil service of cars, bikes to doctors
Tamil Nadu election result LIVE: AIADMK+ fights bravely, fails to save govt
BMW announces Rs 8 crore aid for coronavirus relief efforts in India
BMW India launches X1 20i Tech Edition priced at Rs 43 lakh
Electric scooter-maker Ather Energy takes on Ola, expanding its Hosur plant
Chennai-based TVS Motor Company on Thursday announced the roll out of 1 lakh units of BMW Motorrad's 310cc series of motorcycles from its manufacturing plant at Hosur in Tamil Nadu.
The landmark has been achieved in less than five years. TVS Motor Company's Hosur manufacturing plant produces around 10 per cent of BMW Motorrad's volumes globally, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The Indian two and three-wheeler major had in 2013 signed a cooperation agreement with BMW Motorrad to develop and produce sub-500cc motorcycles for the global market.
Subsequently, the partners have introduced three products on the 310cc platform, namely BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS and TVS Motor Company's TVS Apache RR 310. All three products are manufactured at the Hosur facility, the company added.
TVS Motor Company Director and CEO KN Radhakrishnan said, "This achievement is a strong testimony to the success of our eight-year partnership, which has created a common learning platform for both companies. Our partnership has been truly exceptional for creating aspirational products made for the global market."
BMW Motorrad Head Markus Schramm said the strong synergies with TVS Motor Company have led to the development of impressive offerings in the sub-500cc segment.
"Since their launch, both BMW G310 R and BMW G 310 GS single-cylinder models continue to enjoy unrivalled popularity. With the roll out of the 100,000 unit of BMW Motorrad's 310cc series, these two agile all-rounders are an integral part of BMW Motorrad's success story," he added.
BMW Motorrad models BMW G 310 R and BMW 310 GS are now available in 120 countries, the filing added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor