JLR opens bookings for Discovery Metropolitan Edition

Jaguar Land Rover India (JLR) has opened bookings for the all-new Discovery Metropolitan Edition with prices starting from Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom), the company said on Monday.
The latest seven-seater SUV comes with many upgrades and enhanced new age features, JLR said in a statement.
Available with the P360 Ingenium petrol engine and the D300 Ingenium diesel engine, the new top-of-the-range Metropolitan Edition comes with standard specifications such as a 31.24 cm (12.3) interactive driver display, wireless charging with phone signal booster, four-zone climate control and heated steering wheel among others, the company said.
Land Rover Discovery is perhaps the most versatile seven-seater SUV in the Indian market. The Metropolitan edition ups the value proposition for our customers with many upgrades, enhanced new age features & options as standard inclusions, said Rohit Suri, president and managing director of Jaguar Land Rover India.
