Ashok Leyland partners Mahindra First Choice for used commercial vehicles

major Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group, on Monday signed a deal with Wheels Ltd (MFCWL) to launch an exclusive hybrid ecosystem for its used business. The phygital (physical plus digital) platform will facilitate an exchange and proper disposal and purchase of old commercial vehicles.

With the entry into this segment, aims to streamline the used vehicle market by leveraging its digital ecosystem, its existing and potential channel partners for physical interactions in over 700 parking yards spread across the country, and other advanced technologies. Through effective and efficient processes, the company will bring in more transparency into this space thereby increasing options to reduce the number of old vehicles plying across the roadways of India, a statement said on Monday.

The customers will also have access to other value added services like iALERT telematics solution, Driver SAATHi skilling solution, valuation, breakdown services and fuel solutions through various digital solutions offered by .

“It is a great moment for us on this association of AL with MFCW to provide larger option of our customers with combined strength of our knowledge in CV and MFCW strength on the yards, digital ecosystem. We believe this relationship will provide enhanced value to our customers,“ said Sanjeev Kumar, Head -- MHCV, .

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kalyankumar Sidram Hatti, Head – UV Business, said, “We are glad to associate with MFCW in this new initiative of providing greater value to the customer as one step solution be it disposal. Exchange or hybrid (mix of both). This initiative is another step of Ashok Leyland in strong belief of collaboration, innovation, combined strength of physical & digital presence in the spirit of ‘Aapki Jeet. Hamari Jeet.’”.

“It’s our pleasure to collaborate with Ashok Leyland to expand their pre-owned vehicles business. eDiiG is the largest used vehicle auction platform and we are glad all leading OEMs see great value in partnering with us,” said Ashutosh Pandey, chief executive officer, MFCWL

Pre-owned or re-purposed vehicles sector is experiencing exponential and consistent growth since the beginning of the pandemic due to the increase in the waiting period for vehicles and financial challenges. Through facilities like exchange, disposal, hybrid, and special vehicle inspection, the platform aims to become the first choice amongst the customers considering an exchange of their vehicles. This will create an opportunity for Ashok Leyland to reach as many fleet and single truck owners across India, as possible, the statement added.