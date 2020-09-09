Kia motors biggest gainer in August, captures 4.2% market share in India

Korean automaker Kia's retail market share growth was the highest during the month of August with 7,503 units sold in August 2020 as against 159 units, a year ago.

The company's market share increased to 4.20 per cent from 0.08 per cent, followed by Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Tata and others. Companies that lost market share include Mahindra, Honda, Toyota, Ford among others.

India's largest PV maker Maruti Suzuki's market share rose to 49.74 per cent from 46.76 per cent. Maruti's retail sales stood at 88,801 units as compared to 89,877 units.

Hyundai Motor India, the country's second-largest car manufacturer increased its market share to 19.44 per cent from 18.88 per cent. However, sales dropped to 34,699 units from 36,294 units.

The other gainers include Tata Motors, which clocked 14,136 units in August 2020 as against 10,887 units, while its market share rose to 7.92 per cent from 5.66 per cent.

Sales of Mahindra and Mahindra dropped to 9,038 units from 14,870 units and the company's market share dropped to 5.06 percent from 7.74 percent. Honda dropped to 4,732 units from 9,249 units, while the company's market share dropped to 2.65 per cent from 4.81 per cent.

In the two-wheeler space among the top four players, while Hero and TVS Motor have gained market share, Honda and Bajaj's market share dropped in August 2020.

Hero Moto Corp sales dropped to 3,28.068 units from 4,28,227 units, while the company's market share rose to 36.50 per cent from 33.97 per cent. TVS Motor's market share increased to 15.57 per cent from 15.11 per cent, while sales dropped to 1,39,936 units from 1,90,520 units, a year ago.

Honda's market share dropped to 24.87 per cent from 26.31 per cent. The Japanese automaker reported a sales of 2,23,496 units as compared to 3,31,673 units, a year ago. Baja Auto market share also dropped to 11.13 per cent from 12.51 per cent, while sales dropped to 1,00,072 units from 1,57,697 units