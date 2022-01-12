KTM launches 2022 edition of 250 Adventure bike priced at Rs 235,000

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto, Pierer Industrie AG to rejig shareholding pattern in KTM
Piaggio, KTM, Honda and Yamaha set up swappable batteries consortium
Bajaj Auto swaps stake in KTM to get a share in Pierer Mobility
Companies woo IT talent with luxury cars, gadgets as Covid fetches business
Joe Biden picks senior Google Health advisor Robert Califf as FDA chief
Premium motorcycle maker KTM on Wednesday launched the 2022 edition of KTM 250 Adventure bike priced at Rs 2.35 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Bookings for the new 2022 KTM 250 Adventure has commenced at its showrooms across the country, the company said in a statement.
The bike is powered by a 248cc four-valve single cylinder liquid cooled engine that delivers 30PS power and 24 Nm of torque.
The 2022 KTM 250 Adventure is a travel-enduro motorcycle that appeals to a wide spectrum of bikers across the country, Bajaj Auto Ltd President (Probiking) Sumeet Narang said.
"The KTM 250 Adventure is an accessible motorcycle that offers an enjoyable riding experience for daily tarmac commutes and weekend off road escapes," he added.
KTM has a 12-year-old partnership with Bajaj Auto Ltd, which owns 48 per cent stake in KTM AG. Since its entry into India in 2012, KTM has sold over 3.1 lakh bikes, making India its largest global market. It has a presence in over 365 cities in the country with 460 stores.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor