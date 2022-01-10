Skoda drives in all new Kodiaq at Rs 34.99 lakh

-
ALSO READ
Skoda commences production of new version of SUV Kodiaq
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India announces resignation of MD Gurpratap Boparai
Car review: The Kushaq looks to become lord of small SUVs in India
Octavia 2021: Skoda's premium but pricey sedan comes packed with features
Skoda Auto India posts nearly four-fold jump in sales at 3,829 units in Aug
Czech automaker Skoda on Monday launched new version of its premium SUV Kodiaq in the country, priced between Rs 34.99 lakh and Rs 37.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new Kodiaq comes equipped with 2-litre petrol engine mated to a seven-speed transmission sending power to all four wheels.
The company said the all new version of the seven seater model, which comes with various luxury features, can accelerate to 100kph in just 7.8 seconds.
The three trims Style, SportLine and Laurin & Klement variants of the model are tagged at Rs 34.99 lakh, Rs 35.99 lakh and Rs 37.49 lakh, respectively.
"Kodiaq has a rich, international legacy of being a pioneering model of our SUV campaign. In India, as in with the other markets where the KODIAQ is present, the SUV has stood out for the ample space on offer, comprehensive range of equipment and its excellent value-for-money proposition," Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis said in a statement.
With the all-new Kodiaq, the company has built on the design aesthetic, comfort, engine and dynamic capabilities, along with thoughtful additions in the cabin, he added.
"With several segment leading features and uncompromising safety, Kodiaq is a complete luxury package for the family, whether it is everyday driving or off-road adventures," Hollis stated.
In terms of safety, the model comes with nine airbags, adaptive front headlights, defogging across all transparent surfaces, electronic, mechanical and hydraulic brake assist, stability control, multi-collision braking and park assist with handsfree parking among others.
In addition, the flagship L&K trim comes with hill descent control and a 360-degree camera as standard.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor