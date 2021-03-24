Luxury carmaker BMW India launches 220i Sport priced at Rs 37.9 lakh

-
ALSO READ
Honda makes global premiere of CB350RS bike; priced at Rs 1.96 lakh
Bajaj Auto launches Platina 110 priced at Rs 65,920
Auto giant Tata Motors forays into company and economy ambulance segment
Commodity inflation for auto sector to be offset by price hikes
Bajaj Auto launches new Pulsar 180 priced at Rs 1.08 lakh
German luxury carmaker BMW on Wednesday said it has launched a new trim of its 2 Series Gran Coupe in India priced at Rs 37.9 lakh (ex-showroom).
Locally-produced at BMW Group's Chennai-based plant, the new 220i Sport petrol variant of the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is available at dealerships from today onwards, the company said in a statement.
"The addition of the 'Sport' variant to the successful BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe model line-up, presents an excellent value proposition along with attractive features," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.
With the growing popularity of petrol models in the premium segment, the new 220i Sport is an irresistible choice for aspiring individuals to enter the world of BMW with style and performance, he added.
The coupe comes with two-litre petrol engine which churns out an output of 190 hp enabling it to accelerate from 0 -100 km/hr in just 7.1 seconds.
The mode also comes with various features like sport seats (for driver and front passenger), ambient light package with illuminated interior trim, panorama sunroof, performance control and parking assist among others.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor