Nissan India to increase vehicle prices for all models from April

Nissan India has announced a price hike across all available models for Nissan and Datsun, effective from April 1.
"There has been continuous escalation in auto component prices, and we have tried to absorb this escalation over the last few months. We are now constrained to increase our prices across all Nissan & Datsun models, the increase varies from variant to variant, while still offering the best value proposition to its discerning Indian customers." said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd.
The all-new Nissan Magnite is currently available for bookings across all Nissan India dealerships and on its website, at Rs 11,000 with a complete digital experience that awaits each customer to ease their buying process. It is available in 20 grade line-ups and over 36 combinations, each grade walk is carefully curated to meet the aspirations of the discerning Indian customers.
The Nissan KICKS is available in 1.5L naturally aspirated & 1.3L Turbo petrol engine option in MT & CVT variants. The Datsun redi-GO is available in 0.8L and 1.0L engine option in MT & AMT variants, whilst the Datsun GO is available in 1.2L engine option with MT and CVT. The Datsun GO+ is available in 1.2L engine with MT and CVT options.
Nissan Motor India Private Ltd. (NMIPL) is a 100 percent subsidiary of Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and offers products across the hatchback, MUV, SUV and sedan segments in India. Nissan together with its global alliance partner Renault set up a manufacturing plant and a Research & Development Centre near Chennai. Nissan in India has a portfolio of two brands, Nissan and Datsun.
