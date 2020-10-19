Maruti launches special edition of Swift in festive season at Rs 519,000

-
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has launched a special edition version of its hatchback Swift, priced Rs 24,999 more than the regular trims which are priced between Rs 5.19 lakh and Rs 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The Swift Special Edition comes with a black theme which is accentuated with accessories like the glossy black body kit, spoiler, body side moulding, door visor and fog lamp, among others.
"Since launch, with its disruptive looks and peppy performance, Swift has been one of the best performers in our portfolio and helped us strengthen leadership in the premium hatchback segment," MSI Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.
Over the three generations, the model has evolved in features, looks and technology, often defining the changes in aspiration and preferences of Indian car customers, he noted.
The Swift Special Edition is available at an additional cost of Rs 24,990 across all company's dealerships, he added.
The auto major has already sold over 23 lakh units of the model since launch.
