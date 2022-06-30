Maruti Suzuki launches Brezza 2022; check prices, features, other details

The country's largest carmaker India on Thursday launched the new version of its compact SUV Brezza, with a price starting from Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) as it seeks to strengthen its presence in the SUV segment to reinforce its leadership position.

About Maruti Suzuki's new Brezza





The second-generation is powered by the company's next-gen K-series 1.5 litre petrol engine with smart hybrid technology and delivers fuel efficiency of up to 20.15 km per litre.

The second-generation will be available in manual and automatic transmission options, priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 13.96 lakh.

Transmission



The model comes with both manual and six-speed automatic transmission.



Features



The new has electric sunroof, head-up display, digital 360 camera and 40 connected features.

Safety



It comes with over 20 safety features, including six airbags and hill-hold assist.

Speaking at the launch, India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the all-new Brezza is the company's 6th launch in the last eight months and "reflects our confidence in the Indian market".

He said as part of the company's vision of providing 'Joy of mobility' to as many people as possible, will strengthen its "presence across segments, with special focus on SUV portfolio".

Also, it will introduce products that are high on design, technology and features and bring products, which "offer indulgence, comfort and convenience that reflect the aspirations of New India".

"The All-New Brezza is an important step in this direction. This model is the first offering in our upcoming vibrant SUV portfolio," he said.

Stressing that the Brezza has a strong legacy, Takeuchi said, "It was our first model to be conceived, designed, and developed exclusively for India".

Maruti Suzuki had made its entry into the compact SUV segment in March 2016 with Brezza and the company has sold over 750,000 units in six years since it was launched.

"The all-new Brezza ushers a new era of next-generation from Maruti Suzuki," he said, adding that driven by customers' expectations, the company has re-designed the model while "tastefully retaining its DNA".



The new Brezza comes at a time when Maruti Suzuki is facing tough competition from South Korean car makers Hyundai and Kia, with their Venue and Sonet, respectively, in the segment.

With shrinking sales of small cars, Maruti Suzuki's overall market share in the Indian passenger vehicles market had come down to 43.4 per cent in FY22 from nearly 50 per cent earlier.

The company had missed out in the fast-growing SUV segment and the launch of the new Brezza is aimed at growing its share in the SUV segment.



Maruti's May sales





said its total wholesales in May stood at 161,413 units. The company had sold 46,555 units in May 2021, MSI said in a statement. Last month, the company's domestic sales rose to 134,222 units, as against 35,293 units in May 2021, it added.

"The sales figures of May 2022 are not comparable with that of May 2021 as the operations of the company in May 2021 were significantly affected due to Covid-19 related disruptions," the automaker stated.