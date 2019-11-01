Maruti Suzuki October sales up 4.5% in Oct; key segments report growth

The country's largest carmaker India (MSI) on Friday reported a 4.5 per cent increase in total sales at 1,53,435 units in October.

The company had sold 1,46,766 units in October last year, MSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales also grew 4.5 per cent to 1,44,277 units last month as against 1,38,100 units in October 2018, it added.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto, WagonR and newly launched S-Presso stood at 28,537 units as compared to 32,835 units in the year-ago month, down 13.1 per cent.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, grew 15.9 per cent to 75,094 units as against 64,789 units in October last year.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 2,371 units as compared to 3,892 units in the same month last year, down 39.1 per cent.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, were at at 23,108 units as compared to 20,764 units in the year-ago period, MSI said.

Exports in October were 5.7 per cent up at 9,158 units as against 8,666 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.