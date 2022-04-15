Olectra Greentech launches heavy-duty electric truck trials

-
Olectra Greentech Ltd, a part of industrial conglomerate MEIL, on Friday said it has begun trials of a 6x4 heavy-duty electric tipper as part of an expansion into the electric truck segment.
"Pioneer and market leader in electric bus manufacturing, Olectra now entered into truck manufacturing and this prototype is built on heavy-duty electric tipper platform," the firm said in a statement.
The first of its kind truck in India, Olectra tipper, with a 220-km range on a single charge, is built with a heavy-duty bogie suspension tipper capable of managing gradability of more than 25 per cent (scaling slopes on roads with elevation, and ghat roads).
"Olectra Greentech Ltd has successfully begun 6x4 heavy-duty electric tipper trials" in Hyderabad, it said.
The manufacturing will be scaled up in the state-of-the-art facility coming up on the outskirts of Hyderabad soon.
Speaking on the occasion, chairman and managing director KV Pradeep said, "Being a pioneer in electric mobility in India, Olectra has now begun heavy-duty tipper trials. This is the first of its kind truck in India. This breakthrough gives us immense pleasure and a moment of pride."
"As the fossil fuel costs are skyrocketing, the electric trucks will be a game-changer in the segment. This first-of-its-kind tipper has many super performance features. As the market is looking for cost-effective and highly efficient tippers, the Olectra has finally realised the dream as promised earlier," he said.
Established in 2000, Olectra is part of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL). It introduced electric buses in India in 2015. It is also the largest manufacturer in India of silicone rubber/composite insulators for power transmission and distribution networks.
