Olectra Greentech to supply 50 e-buses to Gujarat Transport Corporation

-
ALSO READ
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
Olectra Greentech emerges as lowest bidder for supply of 100 e-buses
DMRC to run feeder e-buses on pilot basis from Aug 12; no conductors
RTC employees strike in Karnataka enters third day, bus services hit
Karnataka RTC workers' strike over wages enters 6th day, bus services hit
Olectra Greentech on Monday said it received the Letter of Award from Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) for 50 units of 9-metre electric buses, the city-based firm said in a press release on Monday.
These 50 buses orders are part of the total 353 buses for which the company emerged as winner, it said. The order will be on a Gross Cost Contract model basis for a period of ten years.
"These 50 electric buses shall be delivered over a period of 12 months. The company shall also undertake the maintenance of these buses during the contract period," Olectra said. K V Pradeep, MD, Olectra Greentech said the firm has so far supplied 250 e-buses to Gujarat.
The 9-Metre Air-Conditioned buses have a seating capacity of 33 (excluding driver) with electronically controlled air suspension to ensure a comfortable ride. Besides other facilities, the buses are equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of the commuters, the company added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor