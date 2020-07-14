JUST IN
You are here: Home » Automobile » News

Respite for pandemic-bruised automakers: Tractor, two-wheeler sales rebound
Business Standard

Passenger vehicle sales decline 49.59% in June over coronavirus, lockdown

Motorcycle sales were at 7,02,970 units as against 10,84,596 units in June 2019, down 35.19 per cent

Topics
Passenger Vehicles | passenger vehicle sales | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

auto sales
Automobile sector looks to recover from the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown.

Passenger vehicle sales in India declined by 49.59 per cent in June to 1,05,617 units as against 2,09,522 units in the same month last year as the sector looks to recover from the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown, auto industry body SIAM on Tuesday said.

According to the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), two-wheeler sales were also down 38.56 per cent at 10,13,431 units as compared to 16,49,475 units in the same month last year.
 

Motorcycle sales were at 7,02,970 units as against 10,84,596 units in June 2019, down 35.19 per cent.

Scooter sales were also down 47.37 per cent at 2,69,811 units as against 5,12,626 units in the same month last year.
First Published: Tue, July 14 2020. 11:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY