Skoda Auto Volkswagen India announces resignation of MD Gurpratap Boparai

Auto maker Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Wednesday said its Managing Director Gurpratap Boparai has resigned from the company with effect from January 1, 2022.
Christian Cahn von Seelen will take interim charge of the VW Group's Indian operations from January 1, 2022, in his capacity as Chairman of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL), the automaker said in a statement.
The successor to Boparai will be announced shortly, it added.
It is with deep regret that we accept the resignation of Gurpratap. I would like to thank him for leading the group's India operations through a complex merger, and for his outstanding role in ensuring that the Group's important INDIA 2.0 project was on schedule with only minimal disruptions, despite the challenges that arose from the pandemic,"
Skoda Auto Chairman Thomas Schaefer noted.
The seamless execution of the merger and the success of the products launched under the project is a testimony to his leadership and deep understanding of all aspects of the automotive business and of the evolving trends in the auto industry, he added.
"We thank him for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future endeavours. I am confident that the leadership team that successfully executed the INDIA 2.0 project under him, is well-equipped to take the company to the next level, in line with our India strategy," Schaefer stated.
Boparai had joined the company in April 2018 as Managing Director of Skoda Auto India.
He was entrusted with the responsibility to lead the merger of three VW Group entities namely Volkswagen India, Skoda Auto India and Volkswagen Group Sales India as the Managing Director of the merged entity SAVWIPL.
He was instrumental in leading the VW Group in its endeavour to sustainably strengthen its position in the Indian market.
He successfully led the India 2.0 project, under which the Group launched two products so far - the Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun, which marked the group's foray into the promising mid-sized SUV segment in the country.
The company's product offensive in India continues with the Skoda Sliavia scheduled for launch in early 2022 and the Volkswagen Notchback later in 2022.
It has been my honour and privilege to lead this fantastic team at SAVWIP. This was a very difficult decision. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together and confident that the team will continue to innovate, excel and deliver beyond its commitments...," Boparai noted.
