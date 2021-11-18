Suzuki Motorcycle drives in new 125 cc scooter Avenis at Rs 86,700

-
ALSO READ
Ola Electric defers e-scooter sale to September 15 due to website glitch
Maruti Suzuki reports lower-than-expected net profit of Rs 441 crore in Q1
Maruti Suzuki's Q1 PAT may slip up to 32% QoQ, say analysts
Ola e-scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Aggarwal
Bounce eyes $100mn investment in e-scooter mfg, battery swapping infra
Suzuki Motorcycle India on Thursday expanded its product range in the country with the launch of a new 125 cc scooter, Avenis, with price starting at Rs 86,700 (ex-showroom Delhi).
The company plans to start retail of the model after mid-December.
"With the launch of Avenis, our existing product portfolio will be further strengthened. The model will have the brand connect with young and tech savvy customers. Our teams have worked hard to make this new product with the most advanced and convenient features catering to the needs of young consumers," Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Satoshi Uchida told reporters during the online launch event.
The company remains committed towards introducing innovating and next generation products that add value to the overall riding experience of the customer, he added.
Suzuki Avenis comes with sporty design complimented with details like a motorcycle inspired split grab rail, muffler cover, alloy wheels and graphics.
Keeping in mind the requirements of today's tech savvy Gen Z customers, the scooter console can be connected to both Android and iOS phones. The Race edition trim of the scooter is tagged at Rs 87,000.
Commenting on the business outlook, Suzuki Motorcycle Vice President Devashish Handa said the company is likely to do little better in terms of sales this year if there is some improvement in the supply chain issues.
"If the situation stays the same with chip shortage then we should at least be able to match last year's sales numbers," he said.
The company sold 5.9 lakh units in 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor