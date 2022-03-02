Tata Motors starts bookings for Altroz DCA: Details here

-
Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has commenced bookings for the Altroz DCA, the dual-clutch automatic version of the premium hatchback.
The bookings for Altroz DCA can be done at all authorised dealerships of the company with an amount of Rs 21,000 and deliveries for the same will start from mid-March, the auto major said in a statement.
The new version will be available in top three variants of Altroz -- XT, XZ and XZ+ of 1.2 litre petrol engine.
"Taking our success story further, we wanted to delight our customers by introducing a world-class automatic transmission to the line-up in the form of the Altroz DCA," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles' Vice President for Sales, Marketing and Customer Care, Rajan Amba noted.
Altroz DCA comes with a wet clutch transmission, which ensures the best performance for all driving conditions.
Altroz is the company's first vehicle which is based on the ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture.
