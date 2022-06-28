Tata Motors to increase prices of commercial vehicles by 1.5%-2.5%

on Tuesday said it will increase the prices of its commercial vehicles, in the range of 1.5 to 2.5 per cent, from July 1 to partially offset rising input costs.

The hike will be across the range of and the quantum will depend on individual model and variant, said in a regulatory filing.

"While the company takes extensive measures to absorb a significant portion of the increased input costs at various levels of manufacturing, the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on a residual proportion via a minimised price hike," it said.

In April, had hiked the prices of its by 1.1 per cent and those of by 2 - 2.5 per cent to partially offset rising input costs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)