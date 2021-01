Tata Motors to up the ante in the SUV market with two new vehicles

Tata Motors is looking to hitch a ride on the burgeoning SUV demand to claw back its share in a segment in which it once held pole position. The maker of Nexon and Harrier models is gearing up to step up its presence in the segment with launch of new age, contemporary models that resonate with the buyers.

By end of next fiscal the Tata Group flagship will have five SUVs in its armor as it stakes its claim in an intensely competitive passenger vehicle market, said company’s top official. On Wednesday, the company said it plans to brand the upcoming seven-seater SUV, codenamed ...