Trade-off in safety norms: EV makers say Oct 1 deadline impossible to meet

Let’s say a thief entered your premises by breaking a glass window. To prevent such occurrences, you can protect the windows with cheap iron bars, install costlier toughened glass or fortify your residence by ordering expensive security glass. All three work to varying degrees; the decision depends on how much you can afford. Now, if the government mandates security glass in every home to clamp down on robberies, some households may simply brick up their windows and others may violate the rules by installing cheap iron grills. Very few can afford bullet-proof glass.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor