Toyota Kirloskar Motor to raise vehicle prices from October

Automobile manufacturer on Tuesday said it will raise vehicle prices from October 1.

According to the auto manufacturer, the hike has been necessitated to partially offset the increase in input costs.

"The overall price increase has been tapered down considering the impact on our valued customers.

"As a customer-centric company, we remain committed to cater to the ever-evolving needs and requirements of our customers by consciously minimising the impact of rising costs on consumers," it said.

Lately, the rise in material cost has heavily impacted auto manufacturers with many resorting to pass on the rise to customers.

