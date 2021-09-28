Toyota Kirloskar Motor to raise vehicle prices from October

-
ALSO READ
Financiers buy into India's used car business amid uptick in demand
From maharajas to mass market
Car buyers in India moving up value chain despite salary cuts, job losses
Semiconductor shortage may impact Aug-Sep automobile wholesales: Report
Cabinet may approve revised PLI scheme for auto sector on Wednesday
Automobile manufacturer Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday said it will raise vehicle prices from October 1.
According to the auto manufacturer, the hike has been necessitated to partially offset the increase in input costs.
"The overall price increase has been tapered down considering the impact on our valued customers.
"As a customer-centric company, we remain committed to cater to the ever-evolving needs and requirements of our customers by consciously minimising the impact of rising costs on consumers," it said.
Lately, the rise in material cost has heavily impacted auto manufacturers with many resorting to pass on the rise to customers.
--IANS
rv/sn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor