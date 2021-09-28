PLI Scheme for auto sector to promote electric vehicles needs a relook

-
ALSO READ
Auto PLI scheme focuses on EVs; Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto to gain: Analysts
Telcos likely to get moratorium of 4 years for AGR dues: Report
A good time to buy an electric two-wheeler, hold on if it's a car you want
Cabinet clears Rs 26,000-cr PLI scheme for auto sector to boost production
Pure-play electric two-wheeler firms may fail to ride auto PLI scheme
The government should have a relook at its recently announced automobile PLI scheme. Consider this: We Indians predominantly travel on two wheels. Two-wheelers accounted for 81 per cent of the domestic automobile market in 2019-20. In fact, India is the world’s largest market for two-wheelers.
Domestic market share in 2019-20:
Passenger Vehicles: 13%
Commercial Vehicles: 3%
Three-wheelers: 3%
Two-wheelers: 81%
According to SIAM data, while the share of two-wheelers in the domestic automobile market in 2019-20 was 81%, passenger vehicles accounted for 13%, and three-wheelers and commercial vehicles 3% each.
So, if we were looking to shift our vehicle fleet to EVs anytime soon, electric two-wheelers would have to play a large role.
This is why it's bad news that the government's productivity-linked incentive scheme for the auto sector has little for pure-play electric two-wheeler firms, including start-ups.
Shortcomings in automobile PLI scheme:
The policy has left pure-play electric two-wheeler firms disappointed
The policy is structured only for the big players
The policy leaves start-ups out of its ambit
Only large auto firms or new entrants with financial muscle will benefit
In particular, executives from the companies concerned say that the policy, structured mainly for the big players, leaves start-ups out of its ambit.
They claim that the stiff criteria regarding annual revenues and fixed asset block for eligibility mean that the policy's benefits will only be enjoyed by large existing auto companies or a new entrant that has financial muscle.
To be eligible as automotive champions, automobile OEMs must have a minimum revenue of 10,000 crore rupees with a fixed asset block of 3,000 crore rupees. Two-wheeler firms also have to invest 1,000 crore rupees in five years.
Two-wheeler EV firms ineligible for PLI scheme:
Hero Electric
Ather Energy
Okinawa Autotech
That leaves pure-play electric two-wheeler firms out in the cold.
For example, market leader Hero Electric, along with Ather Energy and Okinawa Autotech, is ineligible for the PLI scheme.
They will have to make do with just the FAME and state-led incentive schemes.
Fame stands for "Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles", and is the name of a scheme whose first phase began in 2015.
According to sources, Ola Electric may be considered a "new player" under the PLI scheme. It has invested 2,400 crore rupees into the sector and has just launched its scooters.
Incentive slabs for Champion OEM and New Non-Automotive Investors
- Determined sales value (Rs cr) <= 2,000 to > 4,000
- Incentives as % of determined sales value: 13% to 16%
- Cumulative determined sales value of Rs 10,000 crore over 5 years: Additional 2%
- YoY growth of minimum 10% in determined sales value has to be achieved to receive incentives
Let’s take a look at the incentive slabs for Champion OEM and New Non-Automotive Investors. Their determined sales value has to be Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000. The incentives would be 13% to 16% of their determined sales value. A cumulative determined sales value of Rs 10,000 crore over 5 years would get another 2%. A minimum of 10% year-on-year growth has to be achieved in determined sales value to receive incentives.
For the cost-conscious Indian customer, two-wheelers will always be a viable mode of transport.
Consider the following...
Recently, Ola Electric said that it sold e-scooters worth over 1,100 crore rupees in just two days, during its sale of the Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters.
The company said that this was unprecedented not just in the automobile industry, but also represented one of the highest sales in a day, by value, for a single product in Indian e-commerce history.
Clearly, there is demand for electric two-wheelers, and the government should keep that in mind while framing its policies.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor