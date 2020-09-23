JUST IN
Toyota launches compact SUV Urban Cruiser, price starting at Rs 840,000

The compact SUV is powered with K-Series 1.5 litre, four- cylinder petrol engine with choice of Manual Transmission (MT)/ Automatic Transmission (AT)

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Urban Cruiser | Photo: Twitter/Toyota_India
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on

Wednesday launched its youngest SUV, the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser, to strengthen its offerings in the segment.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is the second model to be launched in India under the global Toyota-Suzuki alliance following the the premium hatchback, the Toyota Glanza.

Priceranges fromRs 840,000 to Rs 11,30,000 (Ex- showroom, Delhi), the company said in a statement.

'Dual Tone', available only in the premium variant of both MT & AT options, are priced atRs 998,000 and Rs 11,55,000, respectively, it was stated.

The compact SUVis powered withK-Series 1.5 litre, four- cylinder petrol enginewithchoice of Manual Transmission (MT)/Automatic Transmission (AT), the statement said.

AllAT variantsare equipped withadvanced lithium-ion battery with integrated starter generator comprisingtorque assist function, idle start stop function, brake energy regeneration function for enhanced fuel efficiency, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, September 23 2020. 14:40 IST

