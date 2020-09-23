Toyota launches compact SUV Urban Cruiser, price starting at Rs 840,000

-
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on
Wednesday launched its youngest SUV, the all-new Toyota Urban Cruiser, to strengthen its offerings in the segment.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser is the second model to be launched in India under the global Toyota-Suzuki alliance following the the premium hatchback, the Toyota Glanza.
Priceranges fromRs 840,000 to Rs 11,30,000 (Ex- showroom, Delhi), the company said in a statement.
'Dual Tone', available only in the premium variant of both MT & AT options, are priced atRs 998,000 and Rs 11,55,000, respectively, it was stated.
The compact SUVis powered withK-Series 1.5 litre, four- cylinder petrol enginewithchoice of Manual Transmission (MT)/Automatic Transmission (AT), the statement said.
AllAT variantsare equipped withadvanced lithium-ion battery with integrated starter generator comprisingtorque assist function, idle start stop function, brake energy regeneration function for enhanced fuel efficiency, the company said.
