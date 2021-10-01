Toyota Kirloskar posts 14% growth in domestic sales at 9,284 units for Sep

(TKM) on Friday reported 14 per cent growth in its domestic wholesales to 9,284 units in September as compared with same month last year.

The carmaker had dispatched 8,116 vehicles in September 2020.

Demand in the personal mobility segment continues as we step into the festive months. Customer orders have been on a constant rise and we are witnessing a steady growth, ever since the second wave," TKM Associate General Manager (Sales and Strategic Marketing) V Wiseline Sigamani said in a statement.

Crysta and Fortuner continue to dominate their respective segments, both garnering huge customer interests and orders, he added.

"All other segments have also attracted good traction from customers and we are very excited to cater to all such personal mobility needs of our customer, this upcoming festive season," Sigamani noted.

The company also sells models like Urban Cruiser and Glanza.

