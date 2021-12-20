TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users

-
ALSO READ
Policy vacuum speed breaker may slow down India's booming used car market
Semiconductor shortage may impact Aug-Sep automobile wholesales: Report
Honda Motorcycle sales decline by 8% in September
Ola to hire 10,000 people for its used car platform, eyes $2-bn GMV
Tata lands a Punch in small car segment
TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has partnered with location technology provider what3words to offer a seamless and accurate navigation experience to its two-wheeler customers.
The company has integrated the innovative location technology of what3words into its customer app TVS Connect, which the users can share and navigate to any location using three simple words, the company said in a statement.
The location technology of what3words divides the world into a grid of 3-metre squares and it gives each square a unique combination of three random words as address and helps in more accurate navigation.
"Navigation accuracy is a key part of our connected vehicle offering, and we were looking for innovative ways to enhance that riding experience for our customers. We are excited about our association with what3words, which does this by using 3-word addresses generated out of their precise location system as close as 3-metres to the location," TVS Motor Company Assistant Vice President, Digital Marketing Saurabh Khullar said.
Stating that this will increase efficiency by offering a seamless riding experience integrated into TVS Connect, he said these unique 3-word addresses will be introduced for customers of TVS Apache brand and riding community first and will gradually extend to customers across other brands in a phased manner.
what3words co-founder and CEO Chris Sheldrick said, "Whether exploring remote terrains, recommending epic new routes, or simply navigating to new destinations, what3words ensures that TVS Motor Company riders will always arrive in exactly the right place."
With addresses in India often not accurate enough to specify precise locations and making it hard to find both places and people and complicating deliveries, TVS said,"This partnership will make navigation simple, hassle-free and less time-consuming for customers across India."
Crucially, it added,"what3words also works offline, meaning that customers can rely on what3words to get them exactly where they need to be, even in areas with poor connectivity.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor