Volvo Car partners with Northvolt to make batteries, start gigafactory

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Volvo Car Group, owned by China's Geely Holding, on Monday announced https://www.media.volvocars.com/global/en-gb/media/pressreleases/283261/volvo-car-group-and-northvolt-to-join-forces-in-battery-development-and-production plans for a joint venture with Swedish battery maker Northvolt to develop sustainable batteries for its electric cars and set up a gigafactory.
The companies aim to set up a research and development centre in Sweden that will begin operations in 2022, and start a gigafactory in Europe with a potential capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year in 2026.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Edmund Blair)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
