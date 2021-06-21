JUST IN
Volvo Car partners with Northvolt to make batteries, start gigafactory

Volvo Car Group, owned by China's Geely Holding, announced plans for joint venture with Swedish battery maker Northvolt to develop sustainable batteries for its electric cars and set up a gigafactory

Reuters  |  STOCKHOLM 

Volvo Cars' XC90 premium SUV

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Volvo Car Group, owned by China's Geely Holding, on Monday announced https://www.media.volvocars.com/global/en-gb/media/pressreleases/283261/volvo-car-group-and-northvolt-to-join-forces-in-battery-development-and-production plans for a joint venture with Swedish battery maker Northvolt to develop sustainable batteries for its electric cars and set up a gigafactory.

The companies aim to set up a research and development centre in Sweden that will begin operations in 2022, and start a gigafactory in Europe with a potential capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year in 2026.

 

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Edmund Blair)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, June 21 2021. 12:35 IST

