Yamaha launches FZ-X; ex-showroom prices start at Rs 1,16,800

Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha on Friday launched the FZ-X, its first neo-retro motorcycle in India, with prices starting at Rs 1,16,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
The company also unveiled a new hybrid variant of its scooter model Fascino 125 as it looks to bring "technologically advanced products that cater to the growing requirements of young Indian customers".
The FZ-X model is powered by an air-cooled, 4-stroke, 149cc engine with a peak power of 12.4PS of peak power at 7,250 rpm.
Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies Chairman Motofumi Shitara said, "We stay committed to offer the best of our products to the Indian two-wheeler audience and FZ-X is one step further in that direction."
The all-new FZ-X is Yamaha's first 'Neo-Retro' -- which blends modern technology and classic old-school design -- offering for the Indian market that provides the perfect balance of practicality, durability, technology and style, he added.
"It is introduced to cater to a larger group of customers that want to Ride Free and enjoy Yamaha's leading technology, performance, and style, without compromising on the comfort required for daily commute.
"Going forward, we will continue to offer more such exciting products and experiences to our customers in India," Shitara added.
The FZ-X is available in two variants -- without bluetooth priced at Rs 1,16,800; and with bluetooth tagged at Rs 1,19,800 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).
The bluetooth-enabled version of the bike comes with a communication control unit that is compatible with Yamaha's 'Y-Connect app'. It helps riders check smartphone notifications via instrument cluster icons, look at maintenance recommendations, track the bike's last parking location, track fuel consumption and receive malfunction notification, among others.
Yamaha also unveiled the Fascino 125 Fi hybrid scooter, which will be available in both disc and drum brake versions.
The new scooter is equipped with a smart motor generator (SMG) system which functions as an electric motor to give a power assist when accelerating from a stop or during uphill climbs. The power assist function is cancelled after about three seconds or when the throttle is cut back or the engine rpm exceeds the prescribed level, the company said.
The SMG also serves as a motor by reversing the direction of electricity release, providing benefits that include a quiet engine start system and automatic stop and start system.
The Fascino 125 Fi also comes equipped with a side stand engine cut off switch which is a standard and mandatory feature for all Yamaha two wheelers in India, the company added.
"The all-new Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid applies electric power assist for the first time in our two-wheelers in the Indian market. We are sure that the new Fascino 125 Fi will provide a rich riding experience to customers," Shitara said.
Also, he added, "Yamaha plans to expand this technology to Ray ZR 125 Fi soon. We will continue to offer technologically advanced products that cater to the growing requirements of young Indian customers."
The company has, however, not disclosed the price and market availability timeline of the new scooter.
