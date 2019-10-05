A new club in Kolkata indicates the shape of jazz to come to the city

Skinny Mo's, Kolkata's brand-new and only jazz club, was holding its first ticketed performance. Smoke Inc, the event management company that manages, programmes and curates for the club, was selling the tickets for the September 28 gig by Amyt Datta, Jivraj Singh and Maarten Visser.

Typically, 10-15 per cent of tickets for most performances are sold online. But before the morning was over the entire show was sold out, reassuring the protagonists that jazz in the city is alive and thrumming. The audience consisted largely of long-time jazz enthusiasts, including the man behind ...