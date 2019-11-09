Bringing power to heel

Over the past week, chaos has reigned on the streets of Delhi. Literally so, as men in black coats set fire to cars and buses in their clash with the police.

And metaphorically, too, as a thick black smog licked its way through to every corner of the city, slowly choking the life out of its citizenry. Lawyers disregarded the laws they were appointed to uphold, while leaders failed to protect those they have been elected to serve. Of course, this is not the only city in the country, nor is this the only country where irony has been reduced to an eye-roll and rules and principles are up ...