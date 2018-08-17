CHESS#1314

It’s been an incredible week for Indian chess. First, R Vaishali, the 17-year-old elder sister of Praggnanandhaa, completed her Woman Grandmaster title with a third and final WGM norm at the Riga Technical University Open on August 12.

On August 14, 14-year-old Nihal Sarin (he’s a month past his 14th birthday actually) completed his Grandmaster title at the Abu Dhabi Masters. India’s 53rd GM did it with a round to spare. Then, on Independence Day, Arjun Erigaisi, who is a month short of his 15th birthday, became India’s 54th Grandmaster with a clutch win in ...