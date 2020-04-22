Detection diary

For the characters and plots it throws up, blurring the boundaries between fiction and non-fiction, the Mumbai crime world is almost a publishing genre in itself. So, when one of the city’s most decorated police officers writes a memoir, you’d think it would be worth a read.

But the celebrity status ex-IPS officer Rakesh Maria enjoys also means that his career is well documented. That leaves his memoir struggling to justify a title such as Let Me Say It Now. Although the book contains interesting, less known or occasionally shocking revelations, the reader is likely to ...